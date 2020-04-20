Veterans Food-Bank of America Receives $5,000 Grant

The Veterans Food-Bank of America in Buckskin, Indiana, had been experiencing a shortage of supply due to the increased need for food items as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the Community Foundation Alliance is helping the Veterans Food-Bank replenish stock and expand services with a $5,000 grant.

“Food is the number one need that most individuals are incurring so, I’ve reached out to all of the food banks in Gibson County and I honestly was not aware of the Veterans Food-Bank of America until your story, and I looked into it, and this was a perfect fit,” said John Campbell, Community Foundation Alliance Regional Director of Community Engagement and Impact.

With these funds, the Veterans Food-Bank can now expand its services and provide more to veterans and those in need.

“This $5,000 in their grant application, they specifically talked about adding items to their shelves, but also being able to help deliver items to those veterans who can’t drive to the food banks,” Campbell went on to say. “It’s really allowing them to use this as they see fit, to continue their operations.”

As two organizations whose goal is to help the public, both also recognize the importance of helping each other at the same time.

“Automatically, organizations were losing funding sources, losing the ability to host fundraisers. in this case with the Veterans Food-Bank of America, they set up outside of Walmart to get food donations and all of that was cut out,” said Campbell.

“The Community Foundation Alliance, really, we wanted something big. We wanted to do something quick and very impactful and that’s where this rapid response grant program came in at just the right time,” Campbell went on to say.

