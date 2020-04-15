Veterans Food-Bank of America in Need of Donations as Supplies Run Short

The coronavirus pandemic has had a widespread impact on businesses and organizations across the Tri-State, and the Veterans Food-Bank of America in Gibson County is no exception.

“Last year we handed out over 40,000 items, this year we expect to go between 50-60,000 if not more,” said James Henager, Chairman of the Veterans Food-Bank of America. “We’re getting extra calls now because of the virus and everything, so it’s one thing that’s a lot different than normal.”

COVID-19 has also affected finances for the food bank.

“Since we started this, we’ve been setting-up outside stores like Walmart and IGA – different stores that will let us,” Henager explained. “That’s how we get about 90% or more of our food. Our financial cash money has completely stopped with this virus circumstance, but we have had some bring by canned goods.””

The Veterans Food-Bank of America welcomes any donation of items, but they’re noticing shortages of specific products.

“Canned fruits, we don’t have basically any jars of applesauce, we’re basically out of peanut butter,” said Henager. “Peas we’re out of just about, lima beans – we’re trying to give not just anything out, we’re trying to make this to where it’s a dietary thing, where they’re not just getting a lot of junk food.”

The Veterans Food-Bank of America is located at 8837 S. State Road in Buckskin, Indiana.

Anyone that would like to make a donation or learn how to volunteer at the Veterans Food-Bank of America can do so by visiting their website.

