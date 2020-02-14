Veterans Celebrate Love on Valentine’s Day

Western Kentucky veterans got a sweet treat this Valentine’s Day. The Joseph “Eddie” Ballard Veterans Center had a party for their residence.

Couples were put to the test to see how well they really know each other by playing a traditional newly-wed game.

Some of them had been married for half a century. One happy couple let us in on their secret to decades in a happy marriage.

“Being married is hard work. It’s just something you keep on working on every day,” says couple Benda and John Day.

The happy couple also recommends trying not to go to sleep angry or upset with your partner.

