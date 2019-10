The Evansville VA Health Center is offering flu shots for veterans. Veterans can receive a vaccination while remaining tin their vehicle at the Evansville VA Drive-thru Friday, October 18th, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that everyone over the age of six months old, who does not have contraindications, get a flu shot before the end of Oct.

Comments

comments