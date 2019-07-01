Veteran Kentucky State Trooper Hired as HPD Deputy Police Chief

The Henderson Police Department has a new law enforcement veteran to serve as deputy chief. Sean McKinney, a U.S. Army veteran who retired with the rank of captain from the Kentucky State Police, will join HPD on July 1.

McKinney previously worked for HPD from November 1997 to January 2001.

McKinney was sworn in by Mayor Steve Austin on Monday morning, July 1st.

McKinney holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Murray State University and worked for the KSP for 17 ½ years from January 2001 to Aug. 1, 2018. He began as a trooper before promoting to sergeant, lieutenant and finally captain.

McKinney is a native of Marion, Ky.

