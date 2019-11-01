Veteran Gifted With Needed Car

Tri-State troops heading back to civilian life can often find themselves struggling when stepping into a new chapter of their lives.

But local businesses are working to make a difference for an Evansville veteran, gifting him not just with a refurbished car, but a renewed personal sense of freedom and independence.

Dewayne Whitney served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, but he’s now gotten some big help with his most recent challenge:

Homelessness, and building his life back on American soil.

“Pretty good, I’m not having to try and catch no bus schedules or catch rides to work with my supervisors no more. It’s definitely gonna help me around with groceries, laundry, everything.”

Dewayne Whitney says he’s thrilled for the gift that he says is changing his life.

“It’s gonna make a big difference. Me and my girl work, she’s got two kids, two babies actually. So it’ll definitely help us out. Newer vehicle, bigger room. Be a good family vehicle really,” Whitney added.

Whitney was given a 2013 Mitsubishi from community partners and businesses, grateful for his service, and his efforts to get his new civilian life back on track.

“I hit rock bottom for a little bit. I got started in a shelter. Basically just trying to survive really.”

Like many servicemembers, Dwayne has struggled to make the change out of the military.

“Every veteran has that problem of transitioning, because of the attitude that they have in the military. You can’t use those same attitudes in family, it doesn’t mix. You can’t use it with employers because it doesn’t mix. So there’s a huge, huge transition–a learning curve to get back into civilian life,” explained C. Larry Rhodes, who founded Operation: Support on the Homefront.

But despite those professional and personal struggles–

“Trying to find a job and environments that I don’t get started easy in,” Whitney added.

With the help of local partners, this former E-4 specialist has been putting parts of his life back together one at a time.

He’s working making screens, and now has another piece of the puzzle in place.

Those joining him in celebration shared their own personal stories of struggle, and know Dwayne’s gratitude through their own experiences.

“It’s a different mindset. When I got out of the military my DD-214, which is your discharge paper, said my equivalent–my job in the military to civilian life was none,” Rhodes recalled.

But while Vietnam veteran C. Larry Rhodes didn’t have a similar safety net in place when he got out, he’s glad to help build one for the next generation of soldiers coming home.

“I was just able to find a veteran that had the need for the car they wanted to donate. And we were happy to do that.”

Dewayne says, the first place he’s headed with his new ride is back to work.



