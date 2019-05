Registered voters around Indiana will be receiving a postcard in the mail over the next several weeks. These reminder cards are being sent out by the Indiana Secretary of State’s office as part of an ongoing effort to find inaccurate voter registrations and weed them out before the next election.

Postcards returned to the Secretary of State’s office as “return to sender” will help identify outdated voter information.

Hoosiers can also verify, update or start a voter registration online here:

Indiana Voter Registration

