Vehicle Strikes 9-Year-Old Saline County Boy; Illinois State Police Investigating
Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating after a 9-year-old boy from Eldorado, Illinois, was struck by a vehicle on Thursday.
According to ISP, the 9-year-old boy was riding a small children’s scooter and was traveling west on a bike path on in Eldorado, Illinois on Thursday.
Police say a vehicle traveling south that failed to stop at a stop sign struck the 9-year-old, causing serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The boy was airlifted to an area hospital.
The driver of the car that struck the boy was identified as 31-year-old Kyle B. Myers, of Eldorado, Illinois. Myers refused medical attention following the crash.
No further information has been released at this time.
