Vehicle Strikes 9-Year-Old Saline County Boy; Illinois State Police Investigating

Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating after a 9-year-old boy from Eldorado, Illinois, was struck by a vehicle on Thursday.

According to ISP, the 9-year-old boy was riding a small children’s scooter and was traveling west on a bike path on in Eldorado, Illinois on Thursday.

Police say a vehicle traveling south that failed to stop at a stop sign struck the 9-year-old, causing serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The boy was airlifted to an area hospital.

The driver of the car that struck the boy was identified as 31-year-old Kyle B. Myers, of Eldorado, Illinois. Myers refused medical attention following the crash.

No further information has been released at this time.

Indiana Headlines Kentucky Headlines Illinois Headlines

Comments

comments