Vehicle Overturns, Spills Agricultural Chemicals

One man had to be treated for injuries after his vehicle wrecked in Daviess County.

The incident happened Friday morning at the 1700 Block of W Haromon’s Ferry Road.

The crash occurred when his vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned causing a chemical spill and fire.

The roadway had to be closed down for several hours as emergency crews investigated and cleaned up.

Daviess County Fire Department, Utical Fire Department, American Medical Responses, Daviess County Emergency Management, and U.S. Environmental Protective Agency assisted.

