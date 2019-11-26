Indiana
UPDATE: State Road 65 Near St. Wendell Road Closed Due to Crash
State Road 65 near St. Wendell Road is closed after a police chase ended with a crash.
The crash happened Tuesday morning at 9:41 in Vanderburgh County.
44News is told the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into a semi.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.
— Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) November 26, 2019