UPDATE: State Road 65 Near St. Wendell Road Closed Due to Crash

State Road 65 near St. Wendell Road is closed after a police chase ended with a crash.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at 9:41 in Vanderburgh County.

44News is told the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into a semi.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

