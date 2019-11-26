Indiana

UPDATE: State Road 65 Near St. Wendell Road Closed Due to Crash

State Road 65 near St. Wendell Road is closed after a police chase ended with a crash.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at 9:41 in Vanderburgh County.

44News is told the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into a semi.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

