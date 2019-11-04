Vehicle Crashes Into Amish Buggy Killing Two People

Two people are dead after an Amish buggy carrying four people was destroyed over the weekend.

The crash happened on U.S. 36 in Parke County near the Racoon Lake Bridge Saturday morning.

According to reports, the buggy was struck by a vehicle from behind.

One person from the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were taken to Indianapolis and Clay County Hospitals where another victim died.

The names of the victims haven’t been released yet.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments