Vehicle Crash Sends Two Mt. Carmel Teens to Hospital

Two Mt. Carmel teens are recovering in the hospital after a vehicle crash. The crash happened on River Road in Wabash County just south of the Old Dam site and north of N 1320 Blvd.

Deputies say the driver lost control of the vehicle as he was driving southbound on River Rd. The driver traveled off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and struck a tree.

A 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male were transported to Wabash General Hospital and later transported to an Evansville area hospital for their injuries.

Deputies say the crash investigation is ongoing.

It should be noted that both occupants were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

