Vehicle Chase Through Indiana on I-69 Reaches Speeds Over 150 MPH

A Florida man and an Indiana man were arrested by Indiana State Police (ISP) on Tuesday after they attempted to flee police on Interstate 69 in a 2014 Jaguar, reaching speeds over 150 miles per hour (mph).

Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m., ISP Trooper Angermeier was patrolling I-69 in Indiana’s Pike County when he used his radar to clock a northbound 2014 Jaguar traveling at 116 mph.

Once Trooper Angermeier activated his emergency lights and siren, instead of slowing down to a stop, the Jaguar continued to travel north while increasing in speed.

The Jaguar continued traveling into Indiana’s Daviess County, reaching speeds over 150 mph before exiting the interstate to US 150 at Washington.

As the driver was attempting to turn west onto US 150, he lost control of the car and collided into a concrete wall.

Two males immediately exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

After a brief foot chase, the driver was apprehended and identified as 24-year-old Benjamin Harrison of Miami, Florida.

The other male who was the passenger of Harrison’s vehicle continued to flee on foot.

Additional officers from ISP, Washington Police, and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrived and set up a perimeter while Washington Police Sergeant Greg Dietsch and his K-9, Drago, searched the area.

Approximately 14 minutes later, the passenger, who was identified as 23-year-old Jason Joseph of Washington, Indiana, was located lying in a field northwest of I-69 near an exit ramp.

Joseph was arrested without further incident. Harrison and Joseph were transported to the Daviess County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

