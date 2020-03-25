Vectren Updates Customers on Service During Coronavirus Pandemic

Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy company, is providing an update to its customers concerning service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Natural gas and electric crews with Vectren will continue to provide service by responding to calls and completing work orders.

Vectren says there are a number of system reliability projects that will continue to be worked, and the disruption to customers during those times will be minimal. If you see Vectren crews performing work, please avoid approaching them and continue to practice social distancing.

Vectren will continue to support those customers who may need payment assistance, arrangements or extensions during the Coronavirus situation.

In addition, the company has temporarily suspended natural gas and electric service disconnections for nonpayment.

As states continue to issue stay-at-home orders and customers are spending more time at home, energy consumption will increase beyond normal usage. To assist in lowering usage, Vectren encourages customers to take advantage of their energy efficiency tools and resources.

There have been reports of scams following the COVID-19 outbreak, so customers are reminded that Vectren would never call and demand payment over the phone or by prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.

Customers who would like to discuss payment options should call 1-800-227-1376.

Vectren Has Implemented Additional Measures to Protect the Safety and Health of Its Customers, Employees, and Contractors, as Well as to Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus. These Safety Measures Include:

• Equipping employees with hand sanitizer in their vehicles as well as latex gloves and shoe covers – in addition to standard personal protective equipment (PPE);

• Directing field employees to attempt to resolve service issues without entering homes or businesses;

• Following social distancing guidelines and wearing PPE if entering customers’ homes and businesses to provide service;

• Implementing a telework approach for employees who can perform their job responsibilities from home or a remote location;

• Increasing cleaning and disinfecting frequency of facilities and vehicles;

• Leveraging technology to minimize face-to-face contact and meetings; and

• Emphasizing good hygiene, including washing and sanitizing hands.

Comments

comments