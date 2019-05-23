Vectren to Install Gas Main Along Veterans Memorial Parkway

There will be lane restrictions on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Shawnee Driver & Water Street. Starting Tuesday, May 28th at 7 a.m. Vectren will install a gas main for the Sunrise Pump Station.

The lane restriction will open on Tuesday night.

This closure is a progressive closure across Veteran’s Memorial Parkway with the following closures happening retroactively:

Closure #2 Lane restriction of the inner southbound lane, the southbound left turn lane, and the inner northbound lane of Veterans Memorial Parkway between Shawnee Dr. & Water St. beginning Wednesday, May 29th at 7 a.m. and back open Wednesday night.

Closure #3 Lane restriction of the outer northbound lane of Veterans Memorial Parkway between Shawnee Dr. & Water St. beginning Thursday, May 30th at 7 a.m. and back open Thursday night.

The dates are subject to change depending on the weather.

