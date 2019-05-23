Vectren to Install Gas Main Along Veterans Memorial Parkway

Vectren to Install Gas Main Along Veterans Memorial Parkway

May 23rd, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

There will be lane restrictions on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Shawnee Driver & Water Street. Starting Tuesday, May 28th at 7 a.m. Vectren will install a gas main for the Sunrise Pump Station.

The lane restriction will open on Tuesday night.

This closure is a progressive closure across Veteran’s Memorial Parkway with the following closures happening retroactively:

  • Closure #2 Lane restriction of the inner southbound lane, the southbound left turn lane, and the inner northbound lane of Veterans Memorial Parkway between Shawnee Dr. & Water St. beginning Wednesday, May 29th at 7 a.m. and back open Wednesday night.
  • Closure #3 Lane restriction of the outer northbound lane of Veterans Memorial Parkway between Shawnee Dr. & Water St. beginning Thursday, May 30th at 7 a.m. and back open Thursday night.

The dates are subject to change depending on the weather.

