Vectren Official Discusses Company’s Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact our daily lives, businesses are doing what they can to adapt to the ever-changing situation.

Natalie Hedde, Director of Corporate Communications at Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy company, joined 44News This Morning to discuss what’s being done to address the ongoing health crisis.

What Has Vectren/CenterPoint Energy Had to Do to Adapt to the Health Crisis?

“CenterPoint Energy and Vectren, we maintain a pandemic response plan for instances just like this,” Hedde explained. “So in the event of an outbreak such as the coronavirus, it is something that we enact.”

“That plan focuses on the protection of our workforce and the communities that we serve, and of course, our unwavering commitment to continue providing safe and reliable natural gas and electric service to our customers.

Does CenterPoint Have Concerns About Potential Supply Chain Risks in the Near Future?

“We’ve been fortunate,” said Hedde. “We have been in real-time communication with all of our material suppliers to understand any supply chain risks that they might have.”

“We have had to be creative in some instances, but being able to move materials back and forth across our service territory has allowed us to continue safely practicing our core business functions with the appropriate personal protective equipment that’s necessary to conduct essential business operations,” Hedde went on to say.

“So we’ve been fortunate in that way, we continue to monitor that situation in real-time,” said Hedde. “The key here is to be flexible and nimble if we run into a roadblock.”

Even With Disconnect Suspensions in Place, What Should Customers Do for Assistance?

“We have temporarily suspended both natural gas and electric disconnects for non-payment,” stated Hedde. “We’re committed to supporting customers, not just right now, but through the duration of the COVID-19 situation.”

“We continue to work really closely to all our regulatory agencies – federal, state, and local government entities – to continue to partnering with them and our customers,” said Hedde.

“So there’s not a date at this time that has been defined where we would go back to normal practices for disconnects,” Hedde explained.

“We want to understand unique customer situations, whether or not that is a payment arrangement, an extension, working with individual customers so they know what they can do and have options when it comes to paying their bill,” Hedde went on to say.

CenterPoint Energy Has Established a COVID-19 Relief Fund and Is Committing $1.5 Million to the Cause

Customers can go to www.centerpointenergy.com/cnpgives to learn more about the COVID-19 relief fund. Local 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations can also follow the link to learn about applying for a CenterPoint Energy COVID-19 Relief Fund grant.

Customers local to the Greater Evansville Region can go to www.covidresponsefund.com to find details on the application process.

Watch the Full Interview Below :

Comments

comments