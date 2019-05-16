Vectren Identifies Transmission Issue

Vectren has identified a transmission trip that resulted in approximately 100 customers without power. According to Vectren, crews are out dealing with the issue.

Earlier on Thursday, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding confirms at least three transformers have blown throughout Evansville.

Wedding also says there is no reported area of total blackout. The furthest north impacted is Camp Ground Road.

Calls started coming into our newsroom tonight around 8 PM. Even here at the studio, a loud explosion sound could be heard with the studios having its power flicker twice during that time.

44News is following the breaking news and will have more tonight at 9 PM and 10 PM.

