Vectren to Close Bellemeade Ave. for Planned Electric Work

Bellemeade Avenue between S. Harlan Avenue and S. Willow Road will be closed to traffic Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The road will be closed so that crews can perform planned electric work. The road will be closed to thru traffic, and only those with homes and businesses in the affected area will be allowed access. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution when driving around the work area.

