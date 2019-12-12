Vectren and CenterPoint Volunteer With the Salvation Army

In partnership with The Salvation Army, Vectren and CenterPoint employees took time tonight to help make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of families in our community.

Volunteers with the organizations spent about 3 hours packing approximately 900 food boxes for Tri-State area families.

“We’ll have tables set up for all different age groups and families can shop with a personalized shopper, and they’ll go around and they take their time, and they can shop in different areas. And then there’s a place they can go to get all their toys wrapped up, and there’s a place set up for a prayer station and there’s another station set up so they can write thank you cards if they’d like to do that, and it’s just a lot of fun,” said Major Mark Turner of The Salvation Army.

Major Turner says they are grateful companies allow their employees to volunteer to make this Christmas possible.

If you’d like to volunteer with the organization, they’re still looking for help this holiday season.

For more information on how to volunteer, you can visit The Salvation Army’s volunteer recruitment page here.

