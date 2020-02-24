Vectren Announces Gas Pipeline Upgrades Underway in Evansville

Contract crews working for Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy Company, have begun replacing gas mains and service lines in Evansville as part of the company’s pipeline replacement program, which is a multi-year program to replace about 1,300 miles of bare steel and cast-iron pipeline infrastructure throughout Indiana.

According to Vectren, in Evansville, more than $7.8 million will go toward retiring approximately 16 miles of gas main and nearly 1,600 service lines in 2020. Vectren intends to retire a total of more than 130 miles in Evansville through the end of the pipeline replacement program.

“In 2020, we continue another year of our pipeline replacement program, modernizing our infrastructure and replacing essentially all of our bare steel and cast-iron pipeline throughout our Indiana territory. Focused on continuing to meet federal requirements, Vectren remains committed to strengthening our system to ensure continued reliability and safe delivery of natural gas service to our customers for decades to come,” said Richard Leger, vice president of Natural Gas Distribution, Indiana and Ohio.

Streets affected during the first group of projects include:

S. Morton Avenue

Bellemeade Avenue

E. Gum Street

S. Bedford Avenue

Bayard Park Drive

E. Chandler Avenue

S. Evans Avenue

“Construction for these pipeline projects may take several weeks to complete, and times may vary based on the size of the project, weather, ground surface/soil and other situations that may arise,” said Leger. “Please be assured that Vectren and its contractors will make every effort to complete each project as quickly as possible and minimize impact to customers and the community.”

Prior to service replacement, a Vectren representative will contact customers to provide an overview of the required work. Vectren reminds Evansville residents to please keep the following in mind:

Please exercise caution when driving through the construction zones .

. We urge residents and their children to keep a safe distance away from any work zones.

According to Vectren, Evansville is one of nearly 75 cities in Indiana undergoing this type of pipeline replacement.

You can view an interactive map of Vectren’s pipeline projects on their website here.

More information about Vectren’s gas infrastructure modernization program can be found here.

