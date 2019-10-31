Vectren Advises Customers Can Save Money by Reducing “Vampire Load”

With the colder temperatures in the Tri-State, utilities are advising customers on how to save money from power-draining devices.

According to Vectren, “Vampire Loads” are devices using electricity that’s being drained by equipment when it’s off or in standby mode.

These devices can account up to 10 percent of their electric bills each month.

Devices include:

Blu-Ray and DVD players

Digital Cable Boxes

DVRs

Microwaves

Video Gaming Systems

Alarm Clocks

Cell Phones that are fully charged

Computers

Televisions

Any device with a digital display

” Most customers don’t realize how easily they can curb energy costs and save significant dollars off their electric bill by ridding the home of these energy vampires,” said Director of Energy Efficiency Rina Harris.

“The individual vampire loads range from a fraction of a watt to more than 45 watts, and these electric appliances may account for as much as 10 percent of the total electric bill even when switched off.”

Vectren included tips to fight vampire loads:

Use a power strip and turn it off when not using the equipment.

Unplug devices that are rarely used, as well as chargers that aren’t in use.

Setting your computer’s sleep mode and turning off the video game system instead of keeping the game on pause

Buy energy-efficient appliances.

More tips can be found at www.vectren.com/saveenergy

Comments

comments