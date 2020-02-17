VCSO Warns of Bank Scam Texts

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new text message scam that has been circulating.

Making claims of a locked account, the fake text messages aims to get worried recipients to follow a link in an attempt to steal their information and ultimately, their funds.

SCAM ALERT: Fake security texts from “5/3 Bank” being received by residents. Ignore the text. If you or someone you know did follow the link and disclose your personal information, call 5/3 Bank immediately. https://t.co/MB3FMgdejU pic.twitter.com/driEmrh8bV — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) February 16, 2020

Authorities advise ignoring the text messages completely.

Anyone who has opened the link and shared personal information should contact the bank immediately.

Fifth Third Bank says that people should always be cautious when opening links via text and to never share personal information over the phone.

Comments

comments