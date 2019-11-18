VCSO Says Alcohol Is a Factor in Red Bank Road Crash

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol was a factor in a Sunday evening crash that sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened in the 2000 block of North Red Bank Road near Barbara Jane Lane. Deputies say Jake Ladd Wenderoth of Wadesville, IN was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger when unknown for reasons the truck had rolled over and snapped a utility pole into two pieces.

A passenger in the vehicle managed to crawl from the wreckage.

Wenderoth was still trapped in the vehicle and appeared unconscious, deputies say.

Emergency crews were able to free Wenderoth who sustained a serious head injury in the crash. Wenderoth and his passenger were transported to Deaconess Midtown Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary results indicated that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

VCSO says the crash is still under investigation pending final toxicology results.

