VCSO: SAVE Program Ensures Student Safety

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville Police Department are ensuring that students are safe when on the road. Friday, VCSO held a press conference at the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation bus garage to announce the new SAVE program.

The SAVE program, which stands for Stop Arm Violation Enforcement, is designed to protect transportation routes to and from school by increasing enforcement of Indiana’s school bus stop arm laws.

Starting on August 7th, deputies and officers will be following school buses in both marked and unmarked vehicles looking for a violation of Indiana’s school bus stop arm laws.

Violators of the law will face a more severe penalty and may be charged with a Class A Misdemeanor.

Sheriff Wedding explained, “Our deputies will be patrolling all of our county school zones and bus routes this year. Law enforcement officers throughout the city and county will be watching for unsafe driving behavior, checking for speed violations in school zones, monitoring bus routes for safety issues and enforcing school bus stop arm violations.”

Comments

comments