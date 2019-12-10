VCSO Grants Wishes for Annual Christmas With the Kids Event

Members of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are granting the wish lists of various children in need for the 18th annual VCSO Christmas with the Kids event.

Kids from Ark Crisis Child Care Center headed out to Meijer in Evansville to go shopping with deputies. Each child’s wish list consisted of items that they need like clothing, along with a few toy items.

Most of the kids served at Ark are dealing with some kind of crisis, and although the day is about a fun shopping experience, it’s also about building a bond with law enforcement.

Lt. Mark Rasure says, “It’s a great way to interact with them so that a way they can maybe see law enforcement in maybe a little bit different light. Some of these children have had interactions with law enforcement that might be negative in some ways but this is a great way for everyone to really have a great time and enjoy this time of year.”

For more information about the Christmas with Kids program and the Wallis Christmas Foundation, contact Lt. Mark Rasure at (812) 421-6245 or Sgt. Kerri Blessinger at (812) 421-6249.

