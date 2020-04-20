Garbage Truck Overturns; Driver Sent to Hospital

The driver of a garbage truck was sent to the hospital after the vehicle overturned Monday morning.

The crash happened in the area of State Road 57 north of Kansas Road.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the garbage truck’s right tire drifted off the edge of the roadway causing the driver to overcorrect, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its side.

The driver was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital for “what are believed to be serious injuries.”

VCSO says the specific nature of the injuries is unknown.

Both lanes of SR 57, between Kansas Road and Boonville-New Harmony Road, were closed for several hours while recovery services cleaned the area of trash and removed the disabled truck.

This investigation is ongoing.

