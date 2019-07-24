VCSO Believes SUV Driver Turned in Front of Biker

There’s new information out of Vanderburgh County after a motorcyclist dies in a crash.

Deputies were called to the scene around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon at Fisher Road and Deer Lake Drive.

Investigators say it looks like the driver of a black Chevy Tahoe turned in front of the biker causing the crash. The biker was thrown and died on scene.

44News is working to learn the names involved as whether any tickets or charges are pending.

