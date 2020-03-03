VCSO Deputies Rescue Suicidal Man Near Henderson Bridge

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) responded to the area of US 41, south of I-69, upon receiving a report of a man threatening to commit suicide.

The man reportedly called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was on a bridge with plans to jump. Sheriff’s deputies say the man then asked the dispatcher to tell his family goodbye.

After arriving at the scene and locating the caller, VCSO deputies were able to approach him and pull him away from the ledge.

Authorities say the man was then transported to Deaconess Midtown Hospital for an evaluation.

“According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 11th most common cause of death in Indiana. On average, one person dies by suicide every nine hours in our state.” VCSO said in a statement.

If you or someone you know has ongoing thoughts of death or suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

