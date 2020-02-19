VCSO Announces New School Speed Zone

A new school speed zone has been installed at Cynthia Heights Elementary School located along a busy road on Evansville’s north side. This comes after parents and staff raised several concerns.

“The yellow flashing certainly alerts them to right now the zone is active,” says Sheriff Dave Wedding.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office took to social media announcing the newest speed zone along State Road 65.

“Being a highway, a state highway, the speeds are a little bit higher,” says Sheriff Wedding. “What we’re trying to do is minimize the risk of anyone being struck while they are going to and from school.”

The new sign comes after parents and staff raised concerns about the amount of traffic and speeding near the school.

“Families have raised concerns as well as the school staff as well,” says EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg . “Obviously everyone wants to make sure this is a safe school environment.”

After being made aware of the concerns the sheriff’s office went to the Indiana Department of Transportation and found a solution: two speed-zone signs at 35 miles per hour along with a light that flashes at the start and end of a school day.

“Sometimes kids aren’t using good judgment they may cross the highway, there are all kinds of scenarios that can happen that could create danger for a child going to and from school,” says Sheriff Wedding.

“You know we have students that are being dropped off by parents coming in and out, on school buses, walking to school for some schools, and we want to make sure these areas stay very safe,” says Woebkenberg .

Officials say speeding through a school zone can lead to a substantial fine especially if children are present.

