VCSO Announces New School Speed Zone, Flashing Lights at Cynthia Heights Elementary School

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new school speed zone at Cynthia Heights Elementary School after parents and faculty raised concerns about the amount of traffic and traffic speed on State Route 65.

According to VCSO, after they were made aware of those concerns, the Sheriff’s Office visited the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Southwest office and spoke to the staff there about putting up school zone signs and flashing lights that would be visible to motorists on their approach to the school.

INDOT completed the installation of the new additions on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Sergeant Stetsun Sunderman (who spearheaded the request) and School Resource Deputy Todd Schimmel were on hand to see the signs place into operation.

Comments

comments