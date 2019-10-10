VCSO Announces Law Enforcement Explorer Night

A open house in October will take place to help show high school students the possibilities in law enforcement.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will host a Law Enforcement Explorer open house and Recruitment Night on October 16th at 6PM. The event is open to women and men from ages 16-20 years old and their families at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center on Lynch Road.

The night is part of Law Enforcement Exploring, a nationwide program that has been looking to share opportunities of law enforcement with young students since 1963.

“Law Enforcement Exploring is a great way for students to develop leadership skills and improve self-confidence,” said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

” Through fun and exciting ‘hands-on’ career related activities and community service opportunities, students will gain valuable experience that will help prepare them for a career in law enforcement.”

Law Enforcement Career Exploring posts usually meet on a monthly basis during the school year. If you are interested in more information, contact Sgt. Erik Nilssen at 812-421-6201 or you can log onto www.learningforlife.org/exploring

Comments

comments