VCSO: 2 Dead, Deputies Investigating

At least two people are dead, and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff is working to learn the details leading up to these deaths.

A woman’s body was found in the garage of a property in northern Vanderburgh County, and it appeared she died from blunt-force trauma.

A toddler’s body was also found in the upstairs bedroom of the property’s home on Bob Court.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff said he didn’t believe this was a murder-suicide, but no arrests have been made.

The sheriff said he didn’t believe there was an immediate threat to the public.

