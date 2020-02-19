Vann Avenue Family Dollar Robbed at Gunpoint

The Evansville Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted for an armed robbery that took place in Evansville on Tuesday night.

Just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, officers were dispatched to a hold-up in progress at the Family Dollar store located at 1320 Vann Avenue in Evansville, Indiana.

Police say an employee of the store who was a victim of the robbery told them that a light skin black male wearing a mask, gloves, olive green hooded jacket, and blue jeans entered the store and stated, “You know what this is,” while showing the employee a silver handgun before demanding money from the register.

The manager, who was also present at the time of the robbery, told police that she was in the back of the store and could hear her employee scream, which prompted her to come to the front of the store.

According to the employee, the robber took assorted bills and change.

Officer review of surveillance camera footage determined that the suspect left northbound on foot.

