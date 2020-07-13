Vanderburgh Co. Has 801 Total Positive COVID-19 Cases After 44 New Cases Reported

Vanderburgh County now has 801 total positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

That’s after ISDH listed 44 new positive cases in Vanderburgh County on Monday, July 13, in its daily COVID-19 update for the state of Indiana.

Six total Vanderburgh County residents have died from COVID-19 to date, with the sixth death being reported on June 18 by ISDH.

16,496 Vanderburgh County residents have now been tested for COVID-19 – showing a positivity rate of 4.9%.

Due to recent COVID-19 numbers in the River City, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said on Friday that he’s in the process of drafting an executive order that would make masks mandatory in Evansville as of Wednesday, July 15.

Indiana’s Statewide COVID-19 Numbers:

Statewide in Indiana on Monday, 452 new COVID-19 cases were reported, and 2 new COVID-19 deaths were reported.

The number of identified cases in Indiana since ISDH began tracking the virus is now 52,037 total. The number of statewide COVID-19 deaths reached 2,569 total on Monday.

LINK: Indiana Officials Encourage Hoosiers to Wear Masks in New Initiative

To date, 570,409 total tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 564,647 since Sunday’s report.

With 52,037 total positive cases and 570,409 total residents tested in Indiana, ISDH shows a statewide positivity rate of 9.1%.

Indiana’s county with the highest number of COVID-19 cases is Marion County, at 12,111 total positive cases. As of July 9, anyone in Marion County unable to maintain social distancing is now required to wear a mask.

ISDH reported statewide ventilator and ICU bed capacity as steady on Monday:

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

