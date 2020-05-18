Vanderburgh County Sees Highest Increase in Coronavirus Cases to Date: ISDH

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has provided new information on the coronavirus in the Hoosier State.

On Monday, May 18, ISDH reported 492 new positive cases of coronavirus throughout Indiana, bringing the total number of Indiana residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus to 28,255.

In Vanderburgh County, 13 new cases were reported on Monday – which ISDH shows as the highest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases in the county to date.

As of Sunday, the Vanderburgh County Health Department (VCHD) said 182 of the county’s COVID-19 patients had recovered. VCHD has not yet provided updated recovery numbers for Monday.

ISDH also reported an additional 14 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing Indiana’s coronavirus death toll to 1,621.

To date, 183,912 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 177,243 on Sunday. That’s an increase of 6,669 tests reported since Sunday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Monday, May 18, there are now:

219 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 2 total deaths – 5,198 total tested

151 total positive tests in Warrick County – 24 total deaths – 1,121 total tested

71 total positive tests in Daviess County – 15 total deaths – 584 total tested

22 total positive tests in Knox County – 551 total tested

161 total positive tests in Dubois County – 2 total deaths – 1,027 total tested

16 total positive tests in Posey County – 280 total tested

19 total positive tests in Perry County – 309 total tested

10 total positive tests in Gibson County – 291 total tested

12 total positive tests in Spencer County – 1 total death – 268 total tested

5 total positive test in Pike County – 121 total tested

The Indiana county with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases on Monday was Marion County, with 107 new cases.

Other Indiana counties with 10 or more new coronavirus cases were:

Allen (38)

Bartholomew (12)

Clark (18)

Delaware (20)

Dubois (46)

Elkhart (19)

Hamilton (14)

Howard (10)

Johnson (10)

Lake (43)

Porter (11)

Shelby (10)

St. Joseph (14)

Vanderburgh (13)

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. According to ISDH, nearly 40% of ICU beds and nearly 81% of ventilators were available as of Sunday:

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

