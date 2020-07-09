Vanderburgh County Reports 42 New Positive Cases of COVID-19

42 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vanderburgh County on Thursday, July 9, in the Indiana State Department of Health’s (ISDH) daily COVID-19 update. ISDH shows this as Vanderburgh County’s highest single-day increase in new positive cases to date.

Those new cases brought Vanderburgh County’s identified number of COVID-19 cases to 629 total.

So far, ISDH shows 14,774 total COVID-19 tests in the county – a positivity rate of 4.3%.

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in each local Indiana county:

Vanderburgh: 629 total positive cases

Warrick: 232 total positive cases

Knox: 65 total positive cases

Dubois: 290 total positive cases

Daviess: 150 total positive cases

Posey: 49 total positive cases

Gibson: 103 total positive cases

Perry: 140 total positive cases

Spencer: 46 total positive cases

Pike: 11 total positive cases

The Evansville City Council is now pushing for mandatory masks within the River City as double-digit daily increases in Vanderburgh County’s positive COVID-19 cases have been reported for over a week straight.

Face masks are now mandatory as of July 9 in Indiana’s Marion County, which shows a total of 11,812 identified positive COVID-19 cases.

Statewide Update:

Statewide in Indiana, there were 521 new positive cases announced by ISDH on Thursday, which brought Indiana’s total number of identified cases to 49,575.

Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Indiana on Thursday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,546.

To date, 542,292 total Indiana residents have been tested for COVID-19, up from 535,857 since Wednesday’s report.

ISDH reported statewide ventilator and ICU Bed capacity as steady on Thursday:

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

Related Articles

18 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Vanderburgh Co; 455 New Cases Statewide (July 8)

‘If It Comes to That, It Comes to That’: Evansville’s Mayor on Mask Mandate

Comments

comments