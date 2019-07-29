A Vanderburgh County Mother Facing Neglect Charges

A Vanderburgh County mother is charged with child neglect, after her young daughter says, her mother punched her in the face leaving visible bruising.

The sheriff’s deputies responded to the Grandin Pointe Mobile Home Complex Sunday, where they found the 8 and 10 year old girls had visible bruising, cuts, and bite marks on their faces and body.

Deputies say, the mother 41-year-old Heather Biehl was extremely intoxicated, belligerent, and didn’t know where her kids were.

She was arrested on multiple charges, including domestic battery of a victim under the age of 14.

