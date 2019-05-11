Vanderburgh County Man Faces Charges in Henderson

An Indiana man wanted by authorities in Vanderburgh County is behind bars in Henderson.

Police there stopped a car Robert Jourdan was driving in the 400 Block of 7th Street.

Police say he made several traffic violations and gave false information three times during the traffic stop. Police say Jourdan faces a slew of charges. They say he also had two outstanding warrants and is wanted in Vanderburgh County.

Upon Jourdan’s release from the Henderson County jail, he’ll be sent to Vanderburgh County to face charges.

Comments

comments