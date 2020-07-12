Man Arrested for Reportedly Firing Gun Out of Truck Window

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man for reportedly firing a handgun out of a truck window Saturday evening.

Officials say a witness reported several shots being fired by later identified 27-year-old Osborne Wright of Evansville as he sped off in his truck.

The incident happened in the 4500 block of Seven Hills Road.

Officials stopped Wright near Springfield Drive and Wimberg Road after matching his vehicle to the details given by witnesses.

Wright was taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff’s Operations Center, later admitting to pointing a handgun out of the driver’s window and firing three shots into the ground to relieve stress.

The Sheriff’s Office says an investigation showed no indication Wright fired at anyone or any structure.

Wright is facing several charges including possessing a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and charged with several traffic infractions.

