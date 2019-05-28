Vanderburgh County Leaders Select Company to Design Jail’s Expansion

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Vanderburgh County Commissioners, and the County Council are working together to figure out how large the new jail could be, and how much it could cost.

The Vanderburgh County Commissioners selected a design firm for the Vanderburgh County jail expansion project. Garmong Construction Services has a short-term contract to start sketching out the jails expansion.

Vanderburgh county jail is overcrowded, and Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding says at least 600 additional beds are needed.

“What’s exasperated our problem with overcrowding is our level 6 felons that we house for the State,” says Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding.

Right now there are nearly 160 level 6 felons which is the lowest level felony under Indiana law. Due to space constraints, some inmates have to be moved to surrounding jails.

“Currently we have over 200 inmates housed in approximately 6, or 7 jails outside of Evansvillem and that is pretty costly,” says Sheriff Wedding.

A high price tag is almost guaranteed when building a new county jail.

“It’s ranged from 20 million to 50 million, and I know of course that depends completely on the size,” says Vanderburgh County Commissioner Jeff Hatfield.

County leaders are looking into several options of expanding the jail.

“Our consulting firm came to us and presented findings for the need of as many as 750 beds,” says Commissioner Hatfield.

“You need beds, but you have to make sure your kitchen is large enough, your laundry is large enough, your medical wing is large enough, your intake area is large enough, so it’s a lot of moving parts,” says Wedding.

County commissioner Hatfield says, “Something has to happen. And the long-term solution is to add another pod, or more to this existing jail.”

Hatfield says the Vanderburgh County Commissioners will continue to work with the design company to make informed decisions on the jails potential design.

Comments

comments