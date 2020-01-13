Vanderburgh County Judge Steps Down After 22 Years

After 22 years of service, Judge Robert Tornatta is retiring.

As a result, Governor Eric Holcomb is beginning the process of selecting a new Superior Court judge for Vanderburgh County.

Tornatta will officially retire on April 3, 2020. The person selected will complete Judge Tornatta’s term which expires on Dec. 31, 2024.

Applications for the position are now available and must be submitted by Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, by close of business.

