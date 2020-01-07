Vanderburgh County Jail Hopeful for Multi-Million Dollar Expansion

Sheriff Dave Wedding is hoping to move forward with a multi-million dollar jail expansion.

Right now, leaders are working to learn how big the new jail could be and exactly how much it would cost.

Keep in mind – this also includes a mental health wing at the jail for inmates suffering from mental issues.

The county jail has been dealing with overcrowding problems for years, but that problem has reached new heights – meaning taxpayers are forced to pay more money to send those inmates to other jails, some of which are even out of state.

Sheriff Dave Wedding of the VCSO says that’s what happens when there aren’t enough resources to accommodate the influx of inmates.

“Vanderburgh county happened to be one of the counties that was severely underpaid. So we may be facing an underpayment of $500,000 or more to house state prisoners in a 12 month period so I’ve been asking them to come up with a remedy for the shortage because I think it’s wrong that we’re housing level 6 felons without being paid adequately,” Sheriff Wedding said.

Sheriff Wedding says they need at least 600 more beds to accommodate this problem.

He says he plans to talk to governor Eric Holcomb next week and ask for help.

