Vanderburgh County Included in Disaster Designation Request

Vanderburgh County is among 88 counties included in a disaster designation request filed by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

The reason for the request is due to losses caused by flooding and excessive rain this planting season. Out of Indiana’s 92 counties, 88 counties have reported that at least 30 percent of one crop has been damaged or lost.

The request was made Friday in a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue and signed by Gov. Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana Farm Service Agency Executive Director Steven Brown.

The designation would allow emergency low-interest loans to be made available to farmers.

The counties included in the requested designation are:

Adams

Allen

Bartholomew

Blackford

Boone

Brown

Carroll

Cass

Clark

Clay

Clinton

Crawford

Daviess

Dearborn

Decatur

DeKalb

Delaware

Dubois

Elkhart

Fayette

Floyd

Fountain

Franklin

Fulton

Gibson

Grant

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Harrison

Hendricks

Henry

Howard

Huntington

Jackson

Jasper

Jay

Jefferson

Jennings

Johnson

Knox

Kosciusko

LaGrange

Lake

LaPorte

Lawrence

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Martin

Miami

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Newton

Noble

Ohio

Orange

Owen

Parke

Perry

Pike

Porter

Posey

Pulaski

Putnam

Randolph

Ripley

Saint Joseph

Scott

Spencer

Starke

Steuben

Sullivan

Switzerland

Tippecanoe

Tipton

Union

Vanderburgh

Vermillion

Vigo

Wabash

Warrick

Washington

Wayne

Wells

White

Whitley

