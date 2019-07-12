EvansvilleGibson CountyIndianaPosey CountyWarrick County
Vanderburgh County Included in Disaster Designation Request
Vanderburgh County is among 88 counties included in a disaster designation request filed by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.
The reason for the request is due to losses caused by flooding and excessive rain this planting season. Out of Indiana’s 92 counties, 88 counties have reported that at least 30 percent of one crop has been damaged or lost.
The request was made Friday in a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue and signed by Gov. Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana Farm Service Agency Executive Director Steven Brown.
The designation would allow emergency low-interest loans to be made available to farmers.
The counties included in the requested designation are:
- Adams
- Allen
- Bartholomew
- Blackford
- Boone
- Brown
- Carroll
- Cass
- Clark
- Clay
- Clinton
- Crawford
- Daviess
- Dearborn
- Decatur
- DeKalb
- Delaware
- Dubois
- Elkhart
- Fayette
- Floyd
- Fountain
- Franklin
- Fulton
- Gibson
- Grant
- Greene
- Hamilton
- Hancock
- Harrison
- Hendricks
- Henry
- Howard
- Huntington
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jay
- Jefferson
- Jennings
- Johnson
- Knox
- Kosciusko
- LaGrange
- Lake
- LaPorte
- Lawrence
- Madison
- Marion
- Marshall
- Martin
- Miami
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- Newton
- Noble
- Ohio
- Orange
- Owen
- Parke
- Perry
- Pike
- Porter
- Posey
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Randolph
- Ripley
- Saint Joseph
- Scott
- Spencer
- Starke
- Steuben
- Sullivan
- Switzerland
- Tippecanoe
- Tipton
- Union
- Vanderburgh
- Vermillion
- Vigo
- Wabash
- Warrick
- Washington
- Wayne
- Wells
- White
- Whitley