Indiana

Vanderburgh County Highway Department: High Water Road Closures

Adam Kight 1 min ago
Less than a minute

According to the Vanderburgh County Highway Department,  the following roads are closed due to high water:

Road:                                     From:                                               To:

Old Henderson Rd.

Duesner Rd.

Golden Rule Rd.

Seminary Rd

Duesner Rd.

Old Henderson Rd.

Happe Rd.

Duesner Rd.

Old Henderson Rd.

King Rd.

Old Henderson Rd.

Happe Rd.

Hickory Ridge Rd.

Old Henderson Rd.

Happe Rd.

Golden Rule Rd.

Old Henderson Rd.

Seminary Rd.

Newman Rd

Hickory Ridge Rd

Old Henderson Rd.

S. Weinbach

Levee

River Rd

Waterworks Rd.

Veteran’s Memorial Pkwy.

Hwy. 41

County Line Rd (East)

Millersburg Rd

Warrick County Line

Lyle Rd.

Nurrenbern Rd.

Bayou Creek Rd.

W. Franklin Rd.

Smith Diamond Rd.

Seminary Rd.

Roth Rd.

Seminary

Cypress Dale

Shore Rd.

Cypress Dale

Seminary

W. Franklin

Duesner Rd

Seminary

Happe Rd.

River Rd.

U.S. 41

Nugent Rd

S. Green River Rd.

I-69

Lynn Rd.

Lenn Rd.

Pollack Ave.

S. Green River Rd.

This information was compiled by the Vanderburgh County Highway Department.

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close