Vanderburgh County Highway Department: High Water Road Closures

According to the Vanderburgh County Highway Department, the following roads are closed due to high water:

Road: From: To:

Old Henderson Rd. Duesner Rd. Golden Rule Rd.

Seminary Rd Duesner Rd. Old Henderson Rd.

Happe Rd. Duesner Rd. Old Henderson Rd.

King Rd. Old Henderson Rd. Happe Rd.

Hickory Ridge Rd. Old Henderson Rd. Happe Rd.

Golden Rule Rd. Old Henderson Rd. Seminary Rd.

Newman Rd Hickory Ridge Rd Old Henderson Rd.

S. Weinbach Levee River Rd

Waterworks Rd. Veteran’s Memorial Pkwy. Hwy. 41

County Line Rd (East) Millersburg Rd Warrick County Line

Lyle Rd. Nurrenbern Rd. Bayou Creek Rd.

W. Franklin Rd. Smith Diamond Rd. Seminary Rd.

Roth Rd. Seminary Cypress Dale

Shore Rd.

Cypress Dale Seminary W. Franklin

Duesner Rd Seminary Happe Rd.

River Rd. U.S. 41 Nugent Rd

S. Green River Rd. I-69 Lynn Rd.

Lenn Rd. Pollack Ave. S. Green River Rd.

This information was compiled by the Vanderburgh County Highway Department.

