Vanderburgh County Highway Department: High Water Road Closures
According to the Vanderburgh County Highway Department, the following roads are closed due to high water:
Road: From: To:
|
Old Henderson Rd.
|
Duesner Rd.
|
Golden Rule Rd.
|
Seminary Rd
|
Duesner Rd.
|
Old Henderson Rd.
|
Happe Rd.
|
Duesner Rd.
|
Old Henderson Rd.
|
King Rd.
|
Old Henderson Rd.
|
Happe Rd.
|
Hickory Ridge Rd.
|
Old Henderson Rd.
|
Happe Rd.
|
Golden Rule Rd.
|
Old Henderson Rd.
|
Seminary Rd.
|
Newman Rd
|
Hickory Ridge Rd
|
Old Henderson Rd.
|
S. Weinbach
|
Levee
|
River Rd
|
Waterworks Rd.
|
Veteran’s Memorial Pkwy.
|
Hwy. 41
|
County Line Rd (East)
|
Millersburg Rd
|
Warrick County Line
|
Lyle Rd.
|
Nurrenbern Rd.
|
Bayou Creek Rd.
|
W. Franklin Rd.
|
Smith Diamond Rd.
|
Seminary Rd.
|
Roth Rd.
|
Seminary
|
Cypress Dale
|
Shore Rd.
|
|
|
Cypress Dale
|
Seminary
|
W. Franklin
|
Duesner Rd
|
Seminary
|
Happe Rd.
|
River Rd.
|
U.S. 41
|
Nugent Rd
|
S. Green River Rd.
|
I-69
|
Lynn Rd.
|
Lenn Rd.
|
Pollack Ave.
|
S. Green River Rd.
This information was compiled by the Vanderburgh County Highway Department.