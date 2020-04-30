Vanderburgh County Health Department Official Talks About Coronavirus

In Southern Indiana, Vanderburgh County now has over 100 total positive cases of COVID-19.

Lynn Herr, FIMR, CFR, and PHAB coordinator for the Vanderburgh County Health Department joined 44News This Morning to talk about the coronavirus situation in Vanderburgh County.

A Small Fraction of the Vanderburgh County Population Has Tested Positive – Does That Encourage You?

“All of Southern Indiana, we’re encouraged by the numbers,” Herr began. “We haven’t seen that kind of surge the way Marion County and some of those higher-populated counties have seen.”

“So yes, we are encouraged, but – also a little hesitant as well, as things reopen, that we don’t see a surge,” Herr explained.

Since COVID-19 Has Caused Many to Delay Normal Hospital Trips, a Surge of People Could Show Up to Hospitals After Things Reopen.

Do We Have the Resources to Handle This, and Could It Have Been Avoided?

“Maybe it could have been avoided,” said Herr. “I don’t know that for a fact, but again, our physicians in our area have looked at the resources, are planning for this on a regular basis – they’re getting together.”

“Those leaderships at both St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess have taken this into consideration and talk about this on a regular basis,” Herr continued.

“They want to get that message out, that you don’t have to avoid the hospital at this time if you truly need the hospital,” Herr explained.

“They’ve got a safe place for you when you come in to avoid COVID patients,” said Herr.

Does the Health Department Start Seeing Another Round of COVID-19 Cases as Things Start to Open Back Up?

“One of the things that we’ve looked at as we’re planning for this reopening is how we’re going to plan for that,” Herr explained.

“Right now, our ventilator usage in hospitals is in a very comfortable place,” said Herr. “We know that we’re going to see more positive cases the more people that are around each other.”

“But both hospitals and the health department feel like we could handle that right now,” Herr went on to say. “But the last thing we want to do is to open and have to close again.”

“So we need to do this very systematically and work as a team, in between healthcare providers, business, and government,” said Herr.

Watch the Full Interview With Lynn Herr of the Vanderburgh County Health Department Below:

