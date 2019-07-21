Vanderburgh County Fair Set to Start on Monday

The swines and goats put on a show Sunday at the Vanderburgh County Fair.

The 99th annual fair kicks off on Monday. It will be a week of fun, food, entertainment and some friendly competition.

Go-carts will also make a comeback since they were so popular last year. Vanderburgh County Fair President Scott Berry says this fair started as the Scott-Vanderburgh Fair but has evolved into one of Evansville’s largest event.

“Thank goodness for our volunteers,” said Scott Berry. “Without them, we couldn’t have this fair.

“Most people think we have a paid staff that runs the fair and that’s not true at all. It’s all volunteer, every bit of it.”

Berry says they have already started planning next year’s fair since an event of this magnitude requires a year of preparation.

