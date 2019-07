A queen has been chosen for the Vanderburgh County Fair Queen. Claudia Duncan, a Purdue University student, took home the crown Tuesday.

1st: Lauren Rexing– Purdue University

2nd: Kelsey Rexing– University of Louisville

3rd: Olivia Baehl– North High School

4th: Abigail Duval– Central High School

Miss congeniality: Laura Shafer– Indiana University

