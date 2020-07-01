Vanderburgh County Designated as High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler and Indiana High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Director Chuck Porucznik on Wednesday held a press conference to designate Vanderburgh County a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

Director Porucznik and US Attorney Minkler were also joined by Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, Evansville Police Department Chief Billy Bolin, and DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge J. Michael Gannon.

The goal of Vanderburgh Co. being designated as a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area is to reduce drug trafficking and drug production.

“The goal of the HIDTA program is simple,” said HIDTA Director Porucznik. “Disrupt the market for illegal drugs by dismantling and disrupting drug trafficking and money laundering organizations through law enforcement coordination.”

The HIDTA designation for Vanderburgh Co. will allow access to federal resources to combat drug distribution and increase efforts by law enforcement.

“The HIDTA program in Indiana is another tool available to law enforcement for the purpose of reducing the terrible effects of illicit drugs on our Hoosier communities,” said Minkler. “Adding Vanderburgh County to the Indiana HIDTA, will aid law enforcement officers in southern Indiana by helping to reduce drug distribution networks and other violent crimes associated with illicit drugs.”

Alongside Vanderburgh Co, 11 other areas were declared High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas.

You can view more information on the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program by clicking here.

Comments

comments