Vanderburgh County Commissioners Held Emergency Meeting

Vanderburgh County Commissioners just held an emergency meeting unanimously approving a resolution recommending people wear face coverings in the county while in public indoor spaces.

The meeting was held in person and virtually. They made the decision to follow the recommendation of local medical experts like Dr. Ken Spear who called the rise in infections alarming.

However, the resolution will still be a recommendation, with no means of enforcement.

It will last until the end of Governor Holcomb’s emergency order.

The commissioners also approved the submission of a grant application for COVID-19 funding.

Which they are hoping will create a 250 thousand dollar loan fund for small businesses.

