Vanderburgh Co’s 3rd COVID-19 Death Confirmed; Over 500 New Cases in Indiana

The third COVID-19 death was confirmed in Vanderburgh County on Friday, June 5.

Vanderburgh County’s third coronavirus death was announced by the state health department and was then confirmed by 44News with the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

According to VCHD, the county’s third death was that of a middle-aged man.

In total, 27 new coronavirus deaths were confirmed by the Indiana State Department of Health on Friday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2078.

A total of 533 new cases of coronavirus were reported throughout the state of Indiana on Friday, bringing the number of total positive cases recorded in the state to 36,578.

To date, 291,638 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 285,234 since Thursday’s report following corrections to remove duplications.

